Join the demonstrations when Trump comes to Britain - when and where

Take to the streets against Donald Trump’s visit.

There are many reasons to protest against the racist, sexist, climate change denying, warmonger and warrior for the rich Donald Trump.

Join these protests at the sites where Trump will be:

London:

Monday 3 June: Spoil Trump’s banquet, protest at the Palace 5.30pm, Spur Road https://www.facebook.com/events/461917304578483/

Tuesday 4 June: Together Against Trump - stop the state visit, 11am, Trafalgar Square

Trump is at Downing Street meeting Theresa May. We’ll gather in Trafalgar Square and then march to Downing Street.

https://www.facebook.com/events/447620012676970/

Portsmouth:

Weds 5 June: Portsmouth says no to Trump! 11am -2pm Guildhall Square.

https://www.facebook.com/events/811920972511865/

Plus local demonstrations:

Bangor Monday 3 June, 7pm, Y Cloc, Stryd Fawr, Bangor Clock, High Street https://www.facebook.com/events/2077790729016135/

Birmingham Monday 3 June, 5pm, Victoria Square https://www.facebook.com/events/427599861118676/

Brixton Monday 3 June, 5pm Windrush Square https://www.facebook.com/events/320394031968292/

Cambridge Monday 3 June, 5pm, Great St Mary's, The University Church, King's Parade, CB2 3PQ https://www.facebook.com/events/676626769461681/

Chesterfield Monday 3 June, 6pm, Rykneld Square S40 1SB https://www.facebook.com/events/2159164810863654/

Edinburgh Tuesday 4 June, 5pm, St Giles’ Cathedral https://www.facebook.com/events/1332773060220525/

Exeter Tuesday 4 June, 6pm, Bedford Square https://www.facebook.com/events/615682168912026/

Glasgow Tuesday 4 June, 5pm, Buchanan Street Steps https://www.facebook.com/events/2269435389815948/

Leicester Tuesday 4 June 5.30pm, Clock Tower https://www.facebook.com/events/412768975974099

Manchester Monday 3 June, 6pm Cathedral Gardens https://www.facebook.com/events/367038847238924/

Nottingham Monday 3 June, 6pm, Brian Clough Statue, King Street https://www.facebook.com/events/429633991155226/

Sheffield Monday 3 June, 5pm, Barker’s Pool https://www.facebook.com/events/455533795013063/