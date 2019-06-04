Students take on far right president in Brazil

Students and workers took to the streets across Brazil last week in the latest series of protests against Jair Bolsonaro’s attempts to slash education funding.

Protesters burned effigies of the far right president.

The protests spread beyond the biggest cities to places such as Salvador in north east Brazil where 70,000 people came onto the streets.

Over a million people took part in mobilisations last month.

Student Kaio Duarte said, “I’m here for those who are poor and deserve the right to quality public education. I’m worried that the next generation won’t have all of the rights to education that I have had.”

Education minister Abraham Weintraub last month announced a 30 percent cut to higher education budgets.

The student protests are the latest crisis for Bolsonaro’s increasingly unstable regime.

After his election last October, just 17 percent of Brazilians considered his government bad or awful. Now the figure stands at 36 percent.

Bolsonaro is likely to face further protests as he seeks to push through a massive attack on pension rights in the next few weeks.