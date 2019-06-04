Algerian state cracks down on movement

The Algerian state is stepping up its repression of protesters in an effort to quash the mass movement demanding real change.

Cops arrested at least 50 people in the capital Algiers on Friday of last week.

Yet big protests were reported in Algiers and other major cities such as Oran and Constantine.

They came after the regime announced it could postpone elections beyond the 4 July deadline it had previously announced.

The constitutional council said the interim president Abdelkader Bensalah must announce another date.

One demand of protesters had been for elections free from the influence of the military.

Only two people have put their names forward for the position of president so far.

Last Friday people chanted, “No elections with this gang in power.”

Yet the decision to postpone elections could be a further manoeuvre from a regime desperate to demobilise the movement.

The regime will not back down and hold free elections without an escalation in the protest and strike movement.