Defend black union activist Dave Muritu against victimisation

The UCU union has launched a national campaign to call for the immediate reinstatement of Sandwell College UCU branch secretary and maths lecturer Dave Muritu.

Dave was sacked last week following a disciplinary hearing. He was charged with bringing the college into disrepute.

Dave is a widely known anti-racist campaigner and former chair of the UCU black members standing committee.

He has years of service in educating young people.

Dave’s offence was to write “racist” on a Prevent poster.

Prevent is used by colleges and universities to target Muslims and used to clamp down on dissent. UCU’s own policy describes it as racist.

There is simply no justification for sacking Dave.

Confidence

This decision comes as the racists and far right are gaining confidence. The college is sending out the wrong message.

The UCU believes that Dave has been sacked because he is a trade union rep and that this is trade union victimisation. Local reps believe the attack on Dave follows a long line of attempts to sideline and undermine the union locally.

During half-term reps from the UCU and NEU unions met up to kick start a campaign to reinstate Dave. Nita Sanghera, UCU Vice President Elect, attended and pledged her support. Dave was invited to speak at the regional anti-racist TUC conference last Saturday.

The committee to reinstate Dave has called a demonstration at Sandwell College on Wednesday of next week. All those able to attend should bring union banners.

What you can do