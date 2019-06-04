The things they say

‘Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine. They are two very good guys’

US president Donald Trump

‘The president will do what the president wants‘

US national security advisor John Bolton

‘There’s a lot more to be done than making speeches. Thinking, etc’

Steel boss Lord Paul is asked why he’s spoken only once in the House of Lords

‘Parents should have the final say on what they want their children to know’

Tory leadership candidate Esther McVey explains why children shouldn’t be told about LGBT+ people

‘We didn’t get everything right in coalition, but we did do a lot of good’

Liberal Democrat leadership contender Jo Swinson