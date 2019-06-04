A ban to beat bigotry in Birmingham?

The threat to LGBT+ education is growing as bigots pledged to press ahead with protests outside a school in Birmingham.

A group has made clear it would continue its campaign against relationship and sex education (RSE) after the High Court granted Birmingham City Council an injunction.

The injunction restricts political agitation in the streets surrounding Anderton Park Primary School, which has been targeted by homophobic protests.

The mainly Muslim parents were planning a protest outside the injunction area on Friday—and to challenge the injunction in the High Court next Monday.

Defendant Amir Ahmed has led protests that forced Parkfield Community to drop its No Outsiders lessons.

He had tried to obscure what the protests were about.

Ahmed initially talked about the Islamophobic “Prevent” programme, which is embedded throughout teaching in schools. But he made clear the real issue was that, “We do not accept homosexuality as a valid sexual relationship to have.”

Many LGBT+ activists have understandably welcomed the injunction. But court action isn’t the way to stop the campaign.

Indeed it may make matters worse—and could be used against other protests.

All schools should teach LGBT+ inclusive RSE—whether parents like it or not—and securing that will take a grassroots fight.