Striking back inside Jeremy Hunt’s office

Outsourced workers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London began a five-day strike on Monday of this week.

Workers held placards saying, “Shame on the foreign secretary”.

The members of the PCS union—including cleaners and maintenance workers—are fighting bosses from Interserve.

The multinational has imposed redundancies and changes to pay dates that mean some workers haven’t been paid since 28 April. The strikers are also demanding that Interserve recognises the union, and pays workers the London Living Wage.

Strikers planned to walk from the picket line to the Houses of Commons to lobby their MPs on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday they were set to hold a trade union solidarity day

The strike comes ahead of a walkout by PCS members at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The workers there, including cleaners, porters and caterers, are also demanding the London Living Wage from outsourcer Aramark and ISS.They were set to strike on Monday of next week.

Messages of support for the Interserve workers to helenf@pcs.org.uk

Messages of support to the ISS and Aramark strikers to leeds@pcs.org.uk