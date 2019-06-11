Robin Beste, 1944-2019

Robin’s sudden death on 29 May was a shock to us all.

As a mature student Robin studied English Literature at Sussex University, and met partner Manuela on their teaching training year 1974-5.

Brighton International Socialist Gill Poole recruited Robin and Manuela before they both found work in London from 1978.

Robin became a Special Educational Needs teacher.

He was active in his union branch and a contributor to the Rank and File Teacher magazine.

In retirement Robin organised a vibrant local Stop the War Coalition branch and went on to manage its national online work. By turns an erudite, witty, pernickety, motivational man, Robin definitely contributed to the sum of human kindness.

Solidarity and condolences to Manuela, his daughters Dany and Alice, son Sam and his partner Saoirse and their son Shea.