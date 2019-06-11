GMB debates Brexit chaos

Anger at austerity—and frustration that the Tories are still in office—ran through the GMB union conference in Brighton this week.

The first day was dominated by debates over Brexit.

Delegates passed a statement by the GMB central executive committee.

John Phillips, GMB Wales and South West regional secretary, warned that whoever took over from Theresa May would play “fast and loose with the lives of ordinary people”.

And he said the GMB rejects scapegoating migrants and stands for the “unity of the working class”.

But the statement left open the possibility of supporting a divisive second referendum.

Dave Levy from London region said that Brexit is “stopping the union movement from addressing the issues that matter and talking about our radical manifesto”.

But he added that, “the commitment to a second referendum is essential” to stop Labour losing votes.

Unions mounting a serious fight against the Tories and bosses’ attacks could unite Leave and Remain supporters.