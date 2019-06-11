Extinction Rebellion activists plan a camp for the climate

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists in Scotland are getting ready to set up camp to demand politicians urgently act on climate chaos.

A “Holyrood Rebel Camp” is planned outside the Scottish parliament from this Sunday with campaigners set to stay out in tents until next Thursday.

They’ve timed the ­protest to coincide with the ­hearing of amendments to the Scottish government’s Climate Change Bill.

These include a target to make Scotland reach net zero emissions of all ­greenhouse gases by 2045.

But John Hardy, a Rebel Camp ­spokesperson, told Socialist Worker that was far too late. “We’re demanding zero carbon by 2025 but they’re on a ‘business as usual’ model,” he said.

“They expect to be able to continue North Sea oil extraction, expand motorways and airports and intensive agriculture.”

XR activists plan activities throughout the week, including people’s assemblies at the camp, which the leaders of the Scottish political parties have been invited to.

Activists also chained themselves to the gates of the Scottish ­parliament last week.

They sent the keys to party leaders and demanded talks.

The last day of the camp is set to launch a new campaign for a Scottish citizens’ assembly which can direct action on climate change.

John said he hoped the action will “remind the politicians that their bill isn’t good enough and we demand better”.

“The increase in environmental awareness has been incredible in the last six months,” he said. “People are more worried about it and people are watching the Scottish government.”

Activists in the north of England are planning a six-day “Northern Rebellion” in Manchester from 30 August.

“It’s finally the North’s turn to rise up for the climate and ecological emergency,” said XR groups from across north east and north west England. “Let’s get down to the business of radically changing the way we live and think with six days of non-violent civil disobedience.”



Extreme weather hits India

The repercussions of a hotter world were underlined in India last week. A heat wave saw temperatures in some areas rise to eight degrees higher than the average.

People have stopped going outside in the day and authorities are hosing down the streets with water.

In Churu temperatures reached over 50.3 degrees, with similar levels recorded for three weeks. It was 45.6 degrees in Delhi on Tuesday this week—six degrees higher than normal for June.

There’s no doubt that India is getting hotter for longer. Some 11 of the 15 warmest years in India have all occurred since 2004.

Cyclone Vayu was expected to hit the Gujarat coast this week.

Workplaces and schools have been forced to close when Vayu is likely to hit due to high winds and heavy rainfall.

Extreme weather in India is just one example that demonstrates that climate change is not a future prospect.

It’s a daily reality for a country of over one billion people.