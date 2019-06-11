Protesters keep up the fight for change in Algeria

People took to the streets of Algeria last week in huge numbers for the 16th successive Friday of protests.

Hundreds of thousands joined the protest in the capital Algiers—and there were marches in at least 14 other cities and towns.

Everywhere people demanded the resignation of interim president Abdelkader Bensalah.

The main slogans were “You all go” and “No elections with this gang,”

Planned elections run by the current state structures, which protesters say are illegitimate, were scrapped last week. Bensalah has vowed to stay until a new president is elected, a process which could take months.

There have been waves of protests and strikes since president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced out in April.

But his handpicked replacement Bensalah remains in place.

Bensalah called for talks with the opposition to plan fresh elections last week.

However the offer was rejected by the movement which wants transparent elections with no involvement of those associated with Bouteflika.