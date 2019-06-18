More action at The John Roan School to say no to academisation

Greenwich council last week unanimously decided to hand over The John Roan School to a United Learning Trust (ULT) Multi-Academy Trust.

John Roan workers, students, parents, anti-academy campaigners and others lobbied the council as the decision was taken.

Protesters’ fury forced council leader Danny Thorpe to suspend the meeting. Activists then discussed their concerns.

Many fear that vulnerable children would not be cared for under a ULT regime.

Megan, a student, spoke of the dangers of older, more experienced staff leaving if academisation goes ahead.

Teacher Izzy told the council, “You are not obeying Labour Party policy.” He added, “It’s not your job to do the Tories’ dirty work.”

The councillors returned to the chamber on the agreement they would answer questions.

But with no debate they agreed the academy plan.

Labour Party member Kevin said, “These people care about their positions rather than principles.”

But NEU union members have voted to continue the fight with six days of strikes starting on Tuesday of next week. They invite everyone opposed to academisation to join their picket lines.

Strikes at Sussex schools

Workers at Peacehaven Community School in Sussex were set to strike for two days from Wednesday of this week.

Workers are fighting a plan by East Sussex County Council to transfer the school to the Swale Academies Trust.

Further walkouts by the NEU union members are planned for 26 and 27 June, as well as 2, 3 and 4 July.

NEU union members at Waltham Holy Cross primary school in Essex were set to strike on Thursday of this week.

The action is over a plan to turn the school into an academy run by the NET Academies trust.

Workers also plan a three-day strike from Tuesday of next week.

Send messages of support to whxpsneu@gmail.com

Vote to boycott Sats tests

School workers are fighting for a big yes vote and turnout in an indicative ballot to boycott Sats tests.

The ballot, by NEU union members, could lead to a formal ballot and a boycott of the tests in primary schools later this year.

The tests cause stress for children, and are used to rank schools and teachers against each other.

In Cambridge, parents held a stall against Sats in the city centre last weekend.

They gave out letters to other parents to give to teachers and urge them to vote for the boycott.

Building the ballot is helping to recruit new reps in some schools.

The ballot ends on 2 July.

Strikes set in Scotland

Workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority are to stage three one-day strikes, including on exam results day.

The Unite union has confirmed walkouts on Wednesday of this week and on 22 July.

It said workers were left in unsuitable roles and a redundancies agreement was breached.