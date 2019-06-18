Pensioners plan protests to stop cuts to free TV licences

This year’s Pensioners’ Parliament in Blackpool was rocked by news that the BBC is to end free TV licences for over 75s unless they qualify for pension credit.

It led to many lively debates about how to fight this cruel cut.

The National Pensioners Convention, which organises the Parliament, took a coachload of delegates to protest outside BBC MediaCity in Salford on Thursday of last week.

That action was set to be followed up with protests outside BBC offices around the country at 12 noon on Friday 21 June.

Delegates to the parliament said that pensioner groups will try to link up with student strikes and marches over climate change on the same day.

Many contributions emphasised that if free licences are lost, it will encourage attacks on the winter fuel allowance and free travel passes.

The parliament supported a petition calling for bus and train services to be brought back into public ownership, launched by activists in Barnsley.

There was strong support for anti-racist messages. Zita Holbourne spoke about the Windrush scandal at the opening plenary.