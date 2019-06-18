Anti-racism Round-up

Oppose Farage and US racists

Stand Up To Racism planned a protest on Thursday this week as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was set to appear with the far right. He was set to speak alongside Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

Kirk is hoping to raise money for the British offshoot, Turning Point UK.

The Southern Poverty Law Centre has documented Turning Point USA’s links to white supremacists.

Join the protest, Thu 20 June, 6pm, One Great George St, London SW1P 3AA

Protest against attack in Kent

Around 300 people marched against racism in Canterbury, Kent, last week.

The event followed an attack that has left a 17 year old student fighting for his life in hospital.

The demonstration was organised by Canterbury and Whitstable Labour Party and supported by a number of organisations. Protesters marched to where the attack took place chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear—don’t give in to racist fear.”

Steve Wilkins

SUTR meetings get underway

Stand Up To Racism regional conferences are scheduled for Sunday in Manchester and Sheffield.

Speakers include leading campaigners, trade unionists, MPs, MEPs and councillors.

For more details go to Stand Up To Racism.