The battle is on at Bradford College

Workers at Bradford College were ending a ballot for strikes as Socialist Worker went to press.

UCU union members there are fighting plans to slash 132 jobs.

Bradford College UCU rep Elaine White told the union’s annual conference that the threat to jobs was “very stressful and awful”.

But she said the union had a “strong branch” at the college that was determined to fight.

UCU members at Bradford College are also balloting for strikes over pay, following a series of walkouts, as part of a national campaign by the union.

Workers at Bradford only had one 1 percent pay rise in the last 11 years.