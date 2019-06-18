Reports round-up - Sainsbury’s depot strike plan

Sainsbury’s depot strike plan

Almost 400 workers at the Sainsbury’s distribution depot in Waltham Point, north London, are set to strike for 24 hours from 6am on Thursday 27 June.

The Usdaw union members voted by 73 percent in favour of industrial action.

Turnout in the ballot was 67 percent.

The warehouse, sited near the M25, serves stores across London.

Usdaw divisional officer Nigel Scully said, “Usdaw members at the site are unhappy with proposed changes to the attendance policy.

“They have been left with no choice but to move to action to get an improved offer from the business.”

Guards fight back on South Western

Strikes hit South Western Railway this week as workers began the next phase of action against Driver Only Operation services.

RMT union members argue that running trains without a guard puts passengers and workers at risk.

The union previously suspended action as train bosses agreed in principle to a second safety-trained member of staff on board.

But the company has reneged on that so a five-day strike began on Tuesday.

Tell Khan he can’t back Tube cuts

RMT union members are taking their battle against the “transformation” of Tube services directly to London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The “no Tory cuts under a Labour mayor” demonstration will expose the programme of privatisation and job cuts tabled by Tube bosses.

The union is set to ballot its 10,000 members for action over the proposals.

Demonstrate—Thu 20 June, 10am, City Hall, The Queen’s Walk, London SE1 2AA

South Yorks bus strikes scheduled

Some 900 bus drivers in South Yorkshire are getting ready to strike over pay. Unite union members employed by First South Yorkshire are set to stage 24-hour strikes on 29 June and 1 July.

They voted by 69 percent for action over an “insulting” offer of a one-year pay freeze.

Services in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and parts of the Derbyshire Dales are set to be affected.

Hackney drivers fight for split shift pay

Passenger escorts and drivers who help disabled children get to school walked out this week over pay.

Some 38 Unite union members in Hackney, east London, planned six 24-hour walkouts, starting on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

The workers are fighting for a £50 a week split shift payment, which Unite said is part of the national pay grading scheme for their role.

Aberdeen and Glasgow air strikes

Further action at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports is set to take off.

Unite union members are fighting plans by AGS Airports to attack their pensions.

Glasgow workers struck last week and planned action again on Friday this week and on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June.

Aberdeen workers plan walkouts on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Strikes at the Museums

Workers at several of Britain’s top science museums are to be balloted for strikes over pay.

Prospect union members who work at London’s Science Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester are among those voting.

The union said the vote follows the offer of a pay rise of just 1.5 percent.

Workers at Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum, the National Railway Museum in York and the National Collections Centre in Wroughton, Wiltshire, will also vote soon.