‘Clean bog then serve grub’

Over 50 people joined a protest outside St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London, last Friday.

It was called by the GMB union over actions by outsourcing giant Mitie.

Mitie has just been awarded a ten-year extension to its contract with the NHS Trust, worth £150 million.

One of its first acts was to launch an attack on workers’ conditions, accompanied by a series of sham “consultation” meetings.

At one of these, the GMB reported that management blocked the exit to try to force workers to fill in “preferences for job roles in the revised structure”. But they refused.

Mitie employs over 600 people working in catering, cleaning and waste management at the hospital.

It intends to make at least 40 of them redundant.

Workers are also angry about changes to rosters and job roles, increased workload, cuts to hours and breaks and the sick pay scheme.

The union has promised an escalating campaign of action.

Placards for the protest point out how Mitie’s plans to force workers to multitask could endanger patients’ health.

“After I clean the bog, I serve your grub,” they said.