The things they say

‘Gove stabbed us in the back—we’ve stabbed him in the front’

A Boris Johnson supporter exacts revenge on leadership loser Michael Gove for ending his 2016 premiership bid

‘I gained an evening which everybody else lost’

Ex Brexit minister David Davis didn’t watch the TV debate

‘If I looked rather spaced out in the Chamber earlier, it’s because I am high. My nose is throbbing. Got an awful summer cold’

Tory MP Michael Fabricant

‘We’re not dead yet’

Ruth Davidson, Tory leader in Scotland

‘Man up!’

Tory Jeremy Hunt’s challenge to Boris Johnson

‘It would be fanciful to liken the ascent of Boris Johnson to the outbreak of global war, but similar forces are in play’

Author Max Hastings on Johnson