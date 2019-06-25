International round-up—Protest at German mine

Thousands of activists stormed a German coal mine last weekend to draw attention to the use of climate-wrecking fossil fuels.

Organisers Ende Gelande said that 4,000 people marched from their protest camp to Garzweiler surface mine on Friday of last week.

Thousands more activists followed in waves of action over the weekend.

People chanted, “We are unstoppable—another world is possible.”

Sina Reis is a spokesperson for Ende Gelande. She said, “Today we set out with thousands of people towards a future without fossil fuels, without exploitation, and without this destructive quest for infinite economic growth.”

The German government has promised to phase out coal by 2038.

But campaigners say it must happen sooner to keep temperature rises to a minimum.

Nike Malhaus from Ende Gelande said “Nothing less than our future is at stake.

“We will definitely not wait until 2038 to phase out coal—we are acting now.”

Algeria—protests and repression go on

Protests last Friday in Algeria continued the demand for real change. Thousands came onto the streets in defiance of increasing levels of state repression.

Protesters with the flags of the Berber minority have been arrested, which protesters responded to with chants of, “No to regionalism, we are all brothers.”

Those arrested could face up to ten years in prison for “undermining national unity”.

The protests came as the regime attempts to further dilute people’s anger by sacrificing corrupt politicians and businessmen.

The latest include the head of the state bank and the director of car assembly firm Global Group.

The other part of the process is the consolidation of the army’s grip on the state. Last week general Gaid Salah, himself one of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s inner circle, said that those who oppose military rule are “enemies of Algeria.”

Elections that had been set for 4 July have been postponed. No new dates have been announced.

The protests and strikes must continue and grow in order to push the military back.