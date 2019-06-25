Asian strikers are heroes in exhibition of Leicester resistance

When a few dozen Asian women led a walkout at the Imperial Typewriters factory in Leicester they had no idea they would spark a three-month strike that would help change race relations in Britain.

This new exhibition pays a brilliant tribute to those who fought, and allows strikers to tell their story.



The dispute began after a ­payroll mix-up revealed that whites were being paid more than Asians for doing the same work. The Asians demanded an explanation from

management and, when none came, they went to the union.

The TGWU convenor made it clear he had little time for them, calling their grievance “tribal”.

The way he dismissed the women was symptomatic of the way many in the movement treated migrants.

They thought newcomers were fodder for the bosses—and were being used to drive down wages.

Asians were stereotyped as docile, and unions said they were difficult to organise because of “language problems”.

Grievance

When Asians showed they could fight, as they did in a series of disputes across the decade, few unions took their struggles seriously. But the Imperial strikers were not to be put off.

They took their grievance to workers at both plants in the city and soon hundreds of other Asians joined the strike. The picket lines were lively, with strikers guarding factory entrances and dishing out punishments to some of those who crossed them.

Many white workers joined the strike on the first day, but went back to work when they found the union was against them. Strikers struggled to get their message across to them, but still stuck to their slogan, “Black and white unite and fight.”

Management called in the police, who turned up to harass and arrest pickets.

But there was worse to come. Leicester was a stronghold of the fascist National Front. The group tried to organise whites who had carried on working, and launched physical attacks on the Asian pickets. But a combination of strikers and the growing anti-racist minority in the unions saw them off.

After 14 weeks of hardship, the management caved in, and the strike leaders were at first greeted as heroes. But within a few weeks of the victory, Imperial announced it was closing all its British plants.

For some, that means the strike was a failure. But the exhibition shows how the experience of being on strike transformed the Asian workers. It changed the way they thought of themselves—and the way others thought about them.

Britain was gripped by anti-racist struggle at the close of the decade, and these brave strikers fully deserve their place in that story.