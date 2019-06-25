Unison union leader Dave Prentis slam Tory rogues

The Unison union’s national conference last week saw hundreds of delegates thrash out how to defend public services and take on the Tories.

General secretary Dave Prentis railed against Tory Brexit chaos. “We do want a grown up relationship with Europe—that means getting a good deal,” he said.

“When all else fails, it must be best to take the decision back to the people, where it belongs.”

He said the Tory leadership hopefuls were “a rogue’s gallery of chancers who plan a tax cut for the richest in society while our care services are in meltdown”.

He added, “What this country needs and what I demand today is a general election.”

A motion on justice for the Windrush Generation saw Ameen Hadi argue, “It wasn’t incompetence that led to the Windrush scandal. It was the racism at the core of the Tory government.

"We need to build a bigger anti-racist movement to take on the likes of Trump, Farage and Boris Johnson.”

During a discussion on the gender pay gap, Glasgow council strikers told conference about their fight for equal pay, to rapturous applause.

One said, “Our two-day strike resonated with those fighting for equal pay, social justice and equality.

“We have received solidarity messages from all around the world.”