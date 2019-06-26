Birmingham health workers vow to fight on after bosses vote to outsource their jobs

Health workers in the West Midlands have vowed to keep fighting after bosses voted to press ahead with plans to privatise their jobs on Wednesday.

The decision came on the final day of a three-day walkout by Unison and Unite union members at Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust plans to outsource around 150 cleaners, domestics and other support staff to a “wholly-owned subsidiary” on Monday of next week.

Around 100 strikers protested outside a trust board meeting at the Uffculme Health Centre in Moseley, Birmingham, on Wednesday morning.

Ian, a Unite member and electrician, said workers are determined to remain working for the NHS. He told Socialist Worker, “People are being handed over to a private company against their will.

“If we go over to SSL on 1 July, we’ll be balloted again and all of us will be out again causing more disruption. This is not going to go away.”

He added, “I wanted to come out on strike for a week—we should have been doing this six months ago.”

Andy Chaffer, Unison branch secretary, said the unions want more strikes against the new employer SLL. He told Socialist Worker, “Unison and Unite have been looking at all legal aspects for going into strikes.

“We’ll be looking at everything possible.”

Wholly-owned subsidiaries are privately-registered companies whose sole shareholder is the NHS trust. They allow bosses to lay the ground for full-blown privatisation in the longer term by undermining workers’ wages, terms and conditions.

The three-day walkout has shown the strength of feeling among workers—and that there is widespread support for further action.

First-time

Jack, a Unite member, was one of the many first-time strikers outside the Uffculme Health Centre. “I only started working here three days ago,” he told Socialist Worker. “I was in work last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday—then on strike on Monday.”

Workers received solidarity from the FBU firefighters’ union, health campaigners, Labour Party members and other socialists. And a steady stream of cars and bikes tooted their horns and rang their bells in support.

Mary, a Unite member and domestic, told Socialist Worker it was a “bit scary being on strike for the first time”. But she added, “It feels good because we are all sticking together. This isn’t just about our jobs.

“It’s about the future of the NHS.”

A series of strikes in Wigan last summer forced bosses to back off from outsourcing plans—after the board had voted to press ahead.

The victory also saw other trusts drop similar plans—and the NHS Improvement regulator issue guidance instructing trusts to pause setting up new wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The bosses’ vote in Birmingham shows that they want to get back on the front foot and drive through privatisation.

More strikes have the power to stop them.

Workers’ names have been changed