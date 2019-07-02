Workers walk out to stop Yorkshire school closure

Workers at The Grove Academy in Harrogate, north Yorkshire, walked out on Thursday of last week. It was the fourth strike in a fight to stop cuts that unions say will force the school to close.

Unison, NEU and NASUWT members struck together. Workers previously walked out on 13, 19 and 20 June.

The Grove is a Pupil Referral Unit (PRU), which teaches children who have been excluded from mainstream schools.

Bosses want to make redundancies after the school is set to lose two thirds of its budget by 2020.

Send messages of support to Lesley.davis@neu.org.uk

John Roan workers in week of action against academy

Staff at the John Roan School in south east London ended a week of action against academisation with a strike on Thursday of last week.

It followed a lobby of a Greenwich council meeting on the previous evening and a walkout on Tuesday.

Strikers were defiant in their willingness to resist the takeover of their school by United Learning Trust (ULT).

Striker Shah told Socialist Worker, “I think it was a political decision. The school used to be rated as excellent.

“Then Ofsted came in and all of a sudden we were in special measures.”

NEU union members have earmarked four more days of strikes this term to stop the imposition of a new appraisal scheme and attacks on other conditions.