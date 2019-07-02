Socialist Worker
Outsourced workers plan an indefinite strike for the London Living Wage

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2661
Beis workers on strike in June (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Cleaners and caterers at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) in central London are set to begin an indefinite strike this month.

The members of the PCS union are demanding that their employers—outsourcers Aramark and ISS—pay them the London Living Wage of £10.55 an hour.

They have already held a series of strikes over pay since January this year.

Now they are preparing to escalate their battle, beginning their strike on Monday 15 July.

They will be joined by porters, security and post room workers who are also set to strike for five days from Monday 22 July.

The strikers will need solidarity from across the trade union movement, including fundraising and delegations to the picket lines.

The threat of a strike at London’s Tate Galleries has led to an improved pay deal from bosses.

It came after 95 percent of PCS and Prospect union members voted for strikes.

The employer “found some additional funds” after the vote.

Join the picket line as Beis workers walk out. Mon 15 July, 12 noon. Beis, 1 Victoria St, Westminster, London SW1E 5ND

