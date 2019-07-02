Angry protests return to Iraq

New protests have erupted in Basra, southern Iraq. The demonstrations are over corruption and poor public services.

They have been repressed by security forces.

Activists in Basra are protesting against power cuts and water shortages that make life unbearable as temperatures soar to nearly 50 degrees centigrade.

They are also angry at multinationals profiteering from Iraq’s lucrative oil industry, while ordinary people face poverty and unemployment.

The protests echo the demands of mass demonstrations last summer.

Demonstrators stormed and burned government offices last year, and dozens of them were killed by security forces.

The Al-Monitor news website reported that security forces fired live ammunition during protests last Friday, but that there were no casualties.

One activist, Alaa Ali, told the Al-Monitor that the protests “will probably turn into strikes”.