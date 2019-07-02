Reports round-up—Jobs fight at IT firm DXC

Defiant workers staged a lunchtime protest on Friday of last week outside their DXC workplace following plans to close it.

Workers report that bosses want to axe around 300 jobs at the IT firm—leaving only 100 people safe from redundancy at the plant in Chesterfield.

Unite rep Colin said, “We’re getting support from the community, we feel this is an attack on the workers at this site, our families and our community.”

Bosses initially announced redundancies by the end of July. But workers are demanding this deadline is pushed back, alongside fighting for a strike ballot to save jobs.

Send messages of support to chesterfieldunite@gmail.com and Tom.Sawyer@unitetheunion.org

Protesters say no to a US war on Iran

Over 200 people joined a protest against US president Donald Trump’s threats to Iran last week.

It was called by the Stop the War Coalition (STWC).

STWC convenor Lindsey German said that the protest was the start of a campaign and that nobody should underestimate the threat of war.

Don’t attack Iran meeting, Tue 16 July, 6pm, Portcullis House with Laura Pidcock MP, Owen Jones and others

Derby workers say no to extra hours

Workers at Reckitt Benckiser in Derby are set for an indefinite overtime ban over plans to force them to work four weeks extra a year.

Some 160 members will start the overtime ban at the Sinfin Lane plant on 11 July.

Bosses at the health, hygiene and home products company want workers to clock-in for an extra 107 or 157 hours a year.

Bosses grow up at Peter Pan nursery

Workers at the Peter Pan Nursery in Wrexham were celebrating last week after bosses agreed to recognise their Unite union.

The nursery workers were due to strike for three days from 2 July.

This caused bosses to back down after a 22-month battle.

Strike in pipeline at St Fergus gas plant

Workers are to vote on strikes at the St Fergus gas plant in north east Scotland.

The dispute relates to safety concerns and attacks on the terms and conditions of Unite union construction workers at the plant near Peterhead.

It processes oil and gas from offshore installations in the North Sea.

Construction workers employed by the Wood Group Industrial Service on the Shell-owned site voted by 98 percent in a consultative ballot to move ahead with an industrial action ballot.

Pensions court win for firefighters’ FBU

The FBU firefighters’ union has secured a major victory in its long-running dispute with the government.

The firefighters’ pension scheme was substantially worsened in 2015. The FBU argued parts of the new scheme were unlawful on age, sex and race discrimination grounds.

The Supreme Court has now refused the government’s application to appeal a ruling which it lost in December.

The case will now go back to an employment tribunal to work out a remedy.

Health visitors in Lincolnshire have announced strikes over pay and working conditions.

The Unite union members, who work for Tory-run Lincolnshire Country Council, plan a 48-hour walkout from Monday 15 July.

The 58 workers were on the NHS Agenda for Change (AfC) pay scales.

Workers on this scale received small pay increases as part of a deal last year.

They were then transferred to the local authority, where workers also saw small pay increases last year. The health visitors received neither.

Pharmacy workers at NHS Tayside in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, have voted overwhelmingly for strikes over pay and job evaluation.

The Unite union members voted by 100 percent for strikes on a 90 percent turnout.

Around 300 workers at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride have overwhelmingly backed strikes over pay.

The GMB union members work as cleaners, domestics and other support staff for outsourcer ISS.

Energy workers at Drax power plant are set to stage the first 48-hour walkout in a dispute over pay on 14 July.

Almost 400 Unite union members at the Selby plant are due to strike for five more 48-hour periods.

They want an improvement on the 2.8 percent pay deal offered by bosses. Workers, who supply 7 percent of Britain’s electricity, are walking out alongside GMB union members.