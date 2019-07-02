Anti-racist round-up—pressure builds on Trump’s reign of terror

Anti-racists in the US are organising against Donald Trump’s plan to deport “millions” of undocumented migrants.

He said that the Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) border guards would begin removals this week.

Hundreds of Jewish left wing activists blocked the entrance to the Elizabeth Detention Centre in New Jersey last Sunday.

Supporters of the Never Again Action campaign group held signs saying, “Never again means close the camps”, and chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho—racist ICE has got to go”.

It said, “As Jews, neither our history nor our values will allow us to sit idly by while our neighbours are separated from their families and locked in camps.

“We must come together as Jews to fight back against ICE as they commit these atrocities.”

Police arrested 36 people on the protest.

Dozens of Close the Camps rallies in solidarity with migrants took place across the US on Tuesday. They were organised amid more revelations about the appalling treatment in detention camps.

The US border patrol was forced to admit on Monday of last week that it had moved hundreds of children to a filthy detention centre in Clint, Texas.

They were detained for weeks in unhealthy conditions without soap, clean clothes or adequate food.

Italian authorities target refugee rescue ship captain

Outrage has met the Italian authorities’ arrest of Carola Rackete, captain of a migrant rescue ship.

Rackete, who works for German charity Sea Watch, took a boat carrying 42 migrants into the port of Lampedusa in Italy. It had waited at sea for two weeks because far right interior minister Matteo Salvini has closed the country’s ports to rescue ships.

She was arrested for allegedly trying to ram an Italian police patrol boat.

Khadim Diop, who fled from Senegal in west Africa, was one of the refugees on board. He said, “There was no food, only some couscous eventually, and people got sick.

“You know it was not easy.” The refugees are fleeing war, dictatorship and poverty and must risk drowning because of the European Union’s Fortress Europe policy. The only solution is to open the border and let the refugees in safely.

Tortured and then locked up

A person who was traumatised by torture was locked in a British immigration detention centre for almost a year.

The revelation came in a report into Tinsley House by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

The detention centre, near London Gatwick airport, is run by the outsourcing giant G4S.

G4S described one detainee as “shaking, communicating with voices and saying he will take his own life”.

The home office, which detained the man in January 2018, accepted that he posed a risk to himself.

Yet he was kept locked up for the next 11 months, despite IMB’s warning that “continuing detention” would have a negative impact on his mental health.

All immigration detention centres should be shut down.