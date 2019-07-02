After tragic plane death—let migrants into Britain safely

The horrific death of an African person has provided another opportunity for politicians to spout yet more anti-migrant bile.

A man fell 3,500 feet from the undercarriage of a Kenyan Airways flight and into a garden in Clapham, south London, on Monday.

He had hidden near the landing gear for the nine-hour flight.

We don’t know any details about the person. But we do know that he would have been starved of oxygen and had to endure temperatures as low as -60 degrees.

That he put himself in such danger shows how desperate some migrants are to flee their countries.

Yet the Sun newspaper focused on the fact that the “stowaway” had landed 3 feet away from a sunbather.

A secondary article headlined “Desperate migrants” tried to trivialise why people put themselves in such danger. The reality is that they are fleeing war, poverty, dictatorship and climate chaos in search of a better life.

In July 1999 Yaguine Koita and Fode Tounkara, aged 14 and 13, fell from the undercarriage of a plane flying from Guinea to Belgium.

A letter found on them said, “We have sacrificed ourselves and risked our lives because we suffer too much in Africa.”

Instead of calls for more security measures, the only real solution is to open the borders and let them in safely.