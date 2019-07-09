Strike wave sweeps Chile

A mass strike wave in Chile has thrust the country’s ruling class into a political crisis.

Some 80,000 teachers have been on strike for over a month, alongside other workers.

Tens of thousands have protested and fought the police.

Thousands of workers at the Walmart supermarket chain have voted for strikes to defend jobs.

Chile’s government is on the extreme right. The minister for education, Marcela Cubillos, is the daughter of one of former dictator Augusto Pinochet’s ministers.

Teachers want more classroom resources and funding, as well as unpaid bonuses backdated to 1981 that amount to over £11 billion.

Workers at the Chuquicamata copper mine ended a 14-day strike over jobs at the end of last month.

Unions colluded with bosses and accepted a shoddy deal, despite workers voting against it.

Dockworkers in Valparaiso struck on Wednesday of last week to stop victimisation of people involved in a 36-day strike last December.

The movement points to a way forward as the various reformist projects referred to as the Pink Tide begin to retreat.