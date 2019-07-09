Racist police killing of Solomon Tekah sparks angry protests across Israel

Ethiopian Israelis rioted and protested last week after a cop shot and killed an unarmed teenager.

Protesters blocked roads and fought police across Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and West Jerusalem after the killing of 19 year old Solomon Tekah.

An off duty police officer killed Solomon on 30 June. The killing ignited anger at the racism in Israeli society.

Organisers said they weren’t just angry about Solomon, but about “the next Solomon Tekah”.

Ethiopian Israelis are Jewish refugees and their descendants who faced war and famine in Ethiopia.

Israel airlifted them out in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, saying their Jewish identity gave them the right to live in Israel.

But they have become victims of Israel’s racism.