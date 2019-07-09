Protest after antisemitic attack in east London

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) joined a protest on Monday in response to an antisemitic attack in Whitechapel, east London.

A racist threatened a Jewish man with a knife last week.

He called him a “fucking Jew,” then pulled out a knife and chased him down the street.

The attacker screamed more antisemitic abuse, reportedly saying, “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to chop your head off.”

Speakers at the protest in Altab Ali Park included deputy mayor of Tower Hamlets Asma Begum and Unison union local government branch secretary John Mcloughlin.

Protest against Croydon attack

A protest against attacks on Muslims was set to take place in south London on Thursday of this week.

It was called by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) South London after news of a racist attack on Norbury High Street in Croydon last week.

SUTR South London said, “A young Muslim woman in a headscarf was driving along and stopped at the lights. Another car pulled up beside and a 60 year old man got out and approached the woman’s car.

“She wound down her window thinking he was asking for directions.

“He started screaming racist abuse at her, leaned in and ripped her head scarf backwards off her head and then spat in her face.

“We will not let such horrific racist violence pass.”