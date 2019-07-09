Dates announced in Scottish air traffic controllers’ dispute AND airport action suspended and ended

Dates announced in Scottish air traffic controllers’ dispute

Air traffic control workers for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) in Scotland have announced strike dates in their dispute over pay.

Workers plan to walk out at Inverness on 21 July, at Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Wick on 22 July, and at Dundee, Stornaway and Benbecula on 23 July.

They are striking after voting resoundingly to reject a pay deal from HIAL in June.

The workers’ Prospect union proposed a new deal on Thursday of last week to try and resolve the dispute.

But bosses rejected it.

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said that the union would “seek to avoid disrupting major events as much possible”.

But he added, “Any strike action is disruptive by its nature, particularly during the school holidays.

“We would like to reiterate that we have been seeking to resolve this dispute for more than a year.

“This action is only being taken as a last resort.”

Scotland airport action suspended and ended

A long-running dispute at Aberdeen Airport has now ended after a programme of strikes.

And at Glasgow Airport—owned by the same firm—action has been suspended following a new offer. The Unite union members were fighting over pay and attacks on their pension scheme.

AGS Airports Ltd bosses are trying to break a 2016 guarantee that their pensions scheme would remain open to existing members. Workers in Aberdeen voted by 60 percent to accept the latest deal. Workers in Glasgow are voting this week on whether to accept their deal.