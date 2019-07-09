Conductors to down tools

Strikes are set to hit East Midlands Trains (EMT) as senior conductors threaten walkouts.

The RMT union members are desperate for a resolution to their concerns about pay discrimination and contract issues.

They are set to strike on consecutive Saturdays—20 and 27 July and 3 August.

The dispute is over EMT management’s failure to meet workers’ demands over a resolution to pay discrimination and disputes over contracts.

Cleaners walk out

Cleaners for Great Western Railway (GWR) struck on Tuesday of this week, with a further walkout planned for Thursday.

They work on the Hitachi rail contract which supplies rolling stock to GWR.

Outsourced to ISS, the RMT members are fighting an imposition of new shift patterns for night shift cleaners.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, “Hitachi, ISS and GWR should all be hanging their heads in shame.”