Lively picket lines at Bradford college

UCU union members at Bradford College struck against 131 compulsory redundancies and low pay for three days last week.

Lively picket lines were supported by various UCU branches in the region.

Labour MP Imran Hussain, Labour councillor Richard Dunbar, UCU general secretary Jo Grady, and NEU union officer Ian Murch spoke at the picket lines.

Victimised trade unionist Dave Muritu told pickets how a strike at his workplace, Sandwell College, had recently won a pay rise.

Send messages of solidarity via Bradford College UCU branch secretary Geraint Evans gerainte.ucu@gmail.com

Ballot to supprt Dave Muritu

A ballot for strikes to defend victimised union rep Dave Muritu was set to end on Friday of this week. The ballot involves UCU union members at Sandwell College in the West Midlands.

Dave was sacked after writing the word “racist” on a Prevent poster. He is the branch secretary of the UCU at Sandwell College.

Prevent is a racist programme that targets Muslims and it is right to oppose it.

If bosses get away with sacking Dave, they will be more confident to target other union activists and anti-racists.

Defend Ruskin UCU union reps

Bosses are targeting three UCU reps at Ruskin College in Oxford in what the union is calling “trade union victimisation”.

One rep, Lee Humber, was suspended earlier this year. The college plans to begin disciplinary investigations into two other reps.

The UCU said these investigations are into their trade union duties and activities. Five UCU members, including the three reps, face redundancy.

UCU members were set to hold an emergency general meeting this week.

nUnison union members at Birmingham university were set to strike for the Living Wage on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.