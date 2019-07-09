Reports round up: A victory to keep bleating on about in Kentish Town

Workers at Kentish Town Farm in north London are celebrating after the farm’s board quit and handed control over to workers and their supporters.

Workers had led a campaign of protests and strikes over the board’s threat of job cuts.

The news came after a mystery donor put up £100,000 on condition that the board quit.

Factory workers begin overtime ban

Unite union members at a consumer goods plant in Derby were set to begin an overtime ban on Thursday.

Workers at Reckitt Benckiser are fighting “heavy handed” managers who want to make workers clock in for an extra 107 or 157 hours a year.

They voted by 74 percent for strikes and by 83 percent for industrial action short of a strike.

Workers should be prepared to step up the action unless bosses cave in.

Protest outside Loulou’s club

Workers at Loulou’s private members club are keeping up their fight to be taken in-house.

They were set to protest outside the Mayfair club on Friday of this week.

It comes after the workers’ IWGB union scored a victory against their bosses, the outsourcing firm Act.

Act had refused to reassure workers they would receive their annual bonus. But the threat of legal action forced them to back down.

Workers have the power in Yorkshire

workers at the Drax power station in Selby, North Yorkshire, were set to begin a 48-hour strike on Sunday.

Unite and GMB union members there are fighting a 2.8 percent two-year pay deal for 2018 and 2019.

They plan to hold six 48-hour strikes, one every month until December, as part of the campaign.

New independence mood is in the Ayr

Around 13,000 people joined a march for independence in Ayr, south west Scotland, last Saturday.

It is the fourth in a series of demonstrations in the last few months organised by the All Under One Banner group.

Future marches include Campbeltown on 27 July and Aberdeen on 17 August.

These are all leading to a major event in Edinburgh on 5 October—which organisers hope will see 200,000 on the streets.

Blockade of driver depot

Striking school drivers and assistants for disabled children in Hackney, east London, blockaded the entrance to the depot last Thursday.

This is a significant increase in the response by the Unite union members in their fight for a £50 payment over split shifts.

Gareth Jenkins