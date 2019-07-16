The things they say

‘Prepared? I am almost well accustomed to it’

Boris Johnson on whether he’s prepared to be hated

‘It won’t be in the region of £27 billion, I can tell you. They might get 27p’

Chancellor Philip Hammond on the future of school funding

‘I greatly admire his ability to change his mind and campaign for Brexit now’

Boris Johnson, when asked during the ITV debate about the quality he most admires in his rival Jeremy Hunt

‘I think he has this great ability—you ask him a question, he puts a smile on your face, and you forget what the question was’

Hunt’s response to the same question

‘Oh I do love my job sometimes’

Traffic warden who slapped a ticket on nazi Tommy Robinson’s campaign bus outside the Old Bailey