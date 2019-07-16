Tommy Robinson jailed after conviction for contempt of court

Nazi Tommy Robinson was jailed for nine months last week after being found guilty of contempt of court. He will serve around nine weeks before being released.

Robinson had filmed outside a child sexual exploitation trial at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018 and broadcast the footage.

He admitted contempt of court and was jailed for 13 months, before being released in August and ordered to face a new hearing.

Robinson filmed one of a set of three linked child sexual exploitation trials.

A judge had imposed a ban on reporting until the last trial had finished.

Robinson claimed he was unaware of the scope of the reporting restriction. Yet in his broadcast he said, “There is a reporting restriction on this case.”

Four days after Robinson was originally jailed for contempt of court, defence lawyers applied to discharge the jury. This could have seen the case collapse.

Judges last week found that Robinson committed contempt of court in three respects. He breached the reporting restriction, filmed the video and confronted defendants outside court.

Dame Victoria Sharp said his conduct “amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice”.

Robinson called on his supporters to “protest outside whatever prison I’m in on Saturday”.

Fewer than 100 showed up outside Belmarsh prison in Thamesmead, south east London.