Unofficial action over pay at North Yorkshire food factory

Hundreds of workers at Karro Foods in Malton, North Yorkshire, struck unofficially for two days last week over pay.

Workers demanded a 50p per hour rise after hearing a rival business was offering workers more money for the same job. When it was refused they walked out.

Some workers travel 36 miles each way from Hull every day to the factory.

A man whose dad lives in Hull and works at Karro Foods told the Hull Live website, “Around three or four hundred people are striking outside the factory.

“Basically staff want a pay rise. They work very hard and they want equal pay.

“My dad has been working at the company for around eight years.

“He gets up early in the morning and picks other people up who live in Hull, and they drive there together.”

The Usdaw union organises at the factory but was not involved in the strike.

An Usdaw spokesperson said, “We are aware of a number of issues and concerns staff have at the Malton site.

“Usdaw is due to meet the company next week to seek to resolve them.

“The action that has been taken is unofficial.”?

Karro Foods is a leading producer of bacon, gammon, sausages and cooked meats.

It employs around 3,000 people across Britain. It is owned by private equity firm CapVest Partners and recently grabbed Young’s Seafood.