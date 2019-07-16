Reports round-up: Hundreds join Grenfell silent walk

Hundreds of people marched to remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire last Sunday on the 25th Silent Walk.

The march came as Kensington and Chelsea council floated plans to shut down the Scrutiny Committee, which was set up to provide some level of accountability.

One community activist told the march on Sunday, “While the process of the scrutiny committee has been problematic at times, the question should have been about how to make it better rather than scrapping it. This battle is far from over.”

The Scrutiny Committee news comes as the council also proposed shutting down The Curve community centre, which has been central to providing support for survivors and the bereaved.

It has provided support for around 1,000 people every day, yet now the council views the £1.5 million annual cost as too high a price.

Alistair Farrow

Housing repair staff get set for strikes

Housing repair workers in Newham, east London, are set to strike for five days over a new pay structure and a host of other issues.

Around 50 carpenters, electricians and plumbers who work for Newham council are fighting a 20 percent pay cut and a bullying culture.

The Unite union members are due to walk out on

2, 5, 23 and 27 August and 11 September.

Unite calls off Drax action after offer

Strikes at Drax power station in Yorkshire have been suspended.

Some 400 Unite union members had planned to stage six 48-hour walkouts alongside GMB colleagues.

Unite is recommending that workers vote to accept a new two-year pay offer.It would mean a 2.8 percent rise from January 2018 and 3percent from January 2020.

Battle to save jobs at DXC

Workers threatened with redundancy are fighting back at the Chesterfield branch of IT firm DXC.

Bosses want to axe around 300 jobs.

They held demonstrations on four days last week and rallied with a “Darth Reaper”.

Unite union members are readying for a strike ballot. Unite rep Colin Walker told Socialist Worker, “The protests are important because they show the company we’re not accepting redundancies and we won’t take this lying down.”

Messages of support to chesterfieldunite@gmail.com and Tom.Sawyer@unitetheunion.org

Parliament protest for Royal Navy staff

Royal Navy Lifeline workers, who provide catering and other services, planned to protest at parliament on Wednesday of this week.

The RMT union plans a programme of action, including a work to rule, involving nearly 700 workers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

It is fighting a 1.5 percent pay deal. The protest takes place from 12.30pm.

FBU declares a dispute in Hereford

The firefighters’ FBU union in Hereford and Worcester has lodged a trade dispute over “confrontational” management.

It said bosses have imposed new duty systems and contracts without meaningful consultation.

It will consider industrial action if the dispute isn’t resolved by 9 August.

Loulou’s activists arrested in Mayfair

Two protesters outside the Loulou’s private members club in Mayfair, London, were arrested last week.

They are part of a campaign demanding the London Living Wage of £10.25 an hour and sick pay. In response to the arrests, protesters returned the following night for a flash mob protest.

GMB protests mark Amazon Prime day

The GMB union began a series of protests over working conditions at Amazon on Monday.

The protests started on the first “Amazon Prime” day—two days of sales by the multinational firm.

Against cuts & outsourcing

Workers and students at Portsmouth university held a protest on Wednesday of last week over planned job cuts. The protest lobbied governors as they arrived for a meeting.

The UCU union said governors should use their influence to block planned cuts in the science department.

Some 123 academic posts are at risk there, and the UCU said up to 50 jobs could go.

It also said it could ballot for strikes if bosses don’t rule out compulsory redundancies.

UCU union members at Sandwell College have been voting on whether to strike in defence of victimised union rep Dave Muritu.

Bosses there sacked Dave earlier this year after he wrote the word “racist” on a Prevent poster.

Workers, students and other trade unionists have held several protests in his defence, and to demand his immediate reinstatement.

Outsourced workers at the University of London held a “welcoming ceremony” for the new vice chancellor, Wendy Thomson last week.

The protest was part of their long-running campaign to be brought in-house.

Thomson previously headed up the Office of Public Service Reform in the Cabinet Office in Tony Blair’s second government.

The workers are in the IWGB union.