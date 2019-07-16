Opposition to Sudan's military deal

Some of Sudan’s local resistance committees are opposing a recent deal between the opposition and the military.

These committees have been crucial to the battle against the regime.

“This agreement doesn’t consider us or even our demands,” said Waleed Omer.

Waleed is a leading member of the resistance committees in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s two sister cities.

“We haven’t been consulted and we haven’t been represented so we are against it,” he told Middle East Eye.

“We don’t care about these political agreements and these compromises.

“We are preparing for a new wave of protests and we will show them the will of the nation.”

Resistance committees in Bahri, as well as the city of Port Sudan, have also come out against the agreement and are determined not to lose the momentum built up since December.

The deal means the leadership of a joint military and civilian governing council is to remain with the military for the first 21 months.

Members of the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot dead a protester in El Souk in the state of Sinnar on Sunday.

Residents had rallied to demand that the RSF leave the town.