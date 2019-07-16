Amazon staff stage strikes in protest at pay and conditions

Groups of Amazon workers across the world struck on Monday in protest at pay and conditions.

The action marked the first day of “Prime Day”—a two-day sales event. And it coincided with protests in Britain.

Amazon workers in Shakopee, Minnesota, staged a six-hour walkout on Monday.

William Stolz, a picker at Amazon’s Shakopee warehouse, joined the strike. He said the work there is “very mentally stressful, very physically stressful”.

“These should be jobs that are safe, reliable and that people can depend on,” he added.

Amazon warehouse workers say the firm’s recent offer of one-day shipping to Prime customers has piled the pressure on them.

Amazon engineer Weston Fribley flew to join the walkout from Seattle.

“At root is Amazon employees not having a say in the decisions that affect their lives and their work,” he said.

Other strikes hit Germany, Spain and Poland.