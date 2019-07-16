Don't mourn, organise against Boris Johnson

The main party of British capitalism is gripped by its most serious crisis in almost a century. And, in its hour of need, it has turned to notorious racist and renowned incompetent Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

On Tuesday of next week the results of the internal election for the leadership of the Tory party will be announced. Polls suggest that Johnson is on track to get two-thirds of the vote of the Tory membership.

However, he can be resisted.

His support for the rich, racism and bigotry has enraged millions.

That means there’s a huge potential base for organising the resistance to whatever attacks will come once the Tory election dust has settled.

Johnson has clearly shown what his priorities are. At the start of the contest he announced that he would raise the threshold for the higher income tax rate from £50,000 to £80,000.

Another reason to resist came on Monday. An old essay of Johnson’s emerged.

In it he argues there is “no stronger retrograde force” in the world than Islam.

“There must be something about Islam that indeed helps to explain why there was no rise of the bourgeoisie, no liberal capitalism and therefore no spread of democracy in the Muslim world,” he said.

He wrote that the further the Muslim world had “fallen behind, the more bitterness and confusion there has been, to the point where virtually every global flashpoint you can think of involves some sense of Muslim grievance”.

Racism

Of course, this racism is nothing new from Johnson.

He has implied former MP Keith Vaz is “as greasy as an onion bhaji”. He has described Muslim women who wear the veil as “looking like letterboxes”.

He has called black people “picaninnies” and described them as having “watermelon smiles”.

Millions are horrified at the idea of Johnson at the head of the British state. The great danger is that the horror transfixes people, caught in the headlights of the Tories’ runaway train.

That feeling of helplessness is encouraged by the internal Tory party election. Just 160,000 people will decide the next prime minister. All the rest of us are reduced to the role of spectators.

That means any example of people fighting back is precious.

Extinction Rebellion has been an inspiration. It has clearly shown that uncompromising politics and protests can win victories.

And the strike at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is an important example of workers fighting back

Each example points to how we can organise resistance to Johnson and the Tories—on the streets and in our workplaces.

It’s what the trade union leaders and Labour Party should be organisining.