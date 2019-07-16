Lincolshire health visitors strike over pay and to defend the service

Health visitors employed by Lincolnshire county council struck on Monday and Tuesday this week over not being paid the rate for the job.

The 58 workers in the Unite union had voted 84 percent for a strike.

Another 24-hour strike was planned for Friday this week and Monday next week and another 48-hour strike from 25 July.

Unite calculates that some health visitors have lost more than £2,000 a year since they were transferred from the NHS to the county council in October 2017.

Unite rep Nicola Robbins said the strike was also about changes to the job status that would impact on people using the service. The council has proposed to split the health visitor role into two tiers made up of a junior and senior position.

She said that this left health visitors “very concerned” over the future of the service.