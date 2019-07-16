Defend LGBT+ Education

LGBT+ education is under attack. That was the message from a BBC Panorama programme this week.

It followed protests by Muslim parents at Birmingham’s Parkfield Community School.

These forced the school to temporarily drop its No Outsiders LGBT+ education programme.

The backlash is driven by opposition to LGBT+ relationships. Several people told Panorama that teaching about LGBT+ relationships “encourages” homosexuality. Some said the only acceptable sexual behaviour is between a man and a woman who are married.

Rolling back LGBT+ education leaves LGBT+ children, and children with LGBT+ parents, more isolated and vulnerable.

Homophobic bullying is already rife in schools. And LGBT+ people have suffered a spate of physical attacks recently.

The backlash in Birmingham has given confidence to homophobes everywhere. Parents have complained about LGBT+ education throughout the country.

Panorama showed homophobes of all religions preparing for action later in the year.

It would be wrong to paint anyone who holds a religious belief as homophobic. And there are LGBT+ people in all religions. But we have to oppose homophobia wherever it comes from.

Let’s stand with everyone facing discrimination and fight for a more liberated world.