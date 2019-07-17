Exclusive - the Steve Bell cartoons the Guardian refused to publish

Socialist Worker exclusively publishes the Steve Bell cartoons the Guardian newspaper has refused to.

Steve Bell whose cartoons have appeared in the paper since 1981 said the paper's editors' refusal to run his cartoon, was due to "some mysterious editorial line" about antisemitism.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson is depicted as an "antisemite finder general".

These instalments depict Watson encountering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"After our bizarre telephone conversation yesterday, I feared you might not publish today's strip," Steve wrote to an editor, "You said the 'lawyers are concerned' but about what? It's not antisemitic nor is it libellous."

Steve questions in his email why the Guardian can run adverts from members of the House of Lords attacking Jeremy Corbyn but pulled a letter defending Chris Williamson.

Socialist Worker is happy to present Steve's installments of IF... below.