Protest against Nazi Tommy Robinson’s fan club

Anti-racists will protest against Nazi Tommy Robinson and his racist supporters in London on Saturday 3 August.

Robinson was jailed earlier this month after being found guilty of contempt of court. He had filmed and broadcast outside a child sexual exploitation trial in Leeds last year, despite reporting restrictions, and confronted defendants outside court.

His actions put the trial at risk of collapse. Robinson’s supporters have called a “Free Tommy” protest in central London on Saturday 3 August. They are also ­threatening protests elsewhere, including in Sunderland on Friday of this week and Manchester on Saturday.

Key Robinson supporter Danny Tommo tweeted, “On Saturday the 3rd of August 2019, there will be will be (sic) a “MASS DEMO” in ­central London.”

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) has called a counter-protest. “We can’t allow Nazis to march through our streets unopposed,” it said.

Many previous SUTR protests have ­outnumbered Robinson supporters. And an anti-racist campaign in the North West of England helped to stop Robinson from being elected as an MEP in this year’s European elections.

A “Free Tommy” protest held outside Belmarsh prison, soon after Robinson was jailed, attracted less than 100 people. But as SUTR warned, “The far right here may be on the back foot after Robinson’s humiliations, but it has not gone away.”

Meanwhile other right wingers are trying to capitalise on the crisis gripping the ruling class. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has announced a “conference tour” in September.

It follows a 5,000-strong rally in Birmingham last month and kicks off in Colchester on 2 September.

The Brexit Party is led by wealthy people, bosses and ex-Tories.

It is not anti-establishment. But it ­pretends to be on the side of ordinary people to try and win more support. Its “Invest in the Rest” campaign pledges to invest £200 billion in “rebuilding Britain’s regions”.

“In September the establishment parties will be talking to themselves at their elitist conferences,” it said. “By contrast the Brexit Party will be taking our conference tour around the country. There is a Britain outside London. It’s time to Invest in the Rest.”

The likes of the Brexit Party are encouraged by the Tories, who are using racism to try and divert attention away from their crisis. The victims of their “hostile environment” are vulnerable people.

The Home Office rejected 310 applications for leave to remain in Britain from child victims of trafficking between April 2017 and the end of 2018. Figures obtained by BuzzFeed News also showed that it rejected a further 65 asylum claims from victims over the same period.

Vicious policies towards migrants and refugees are fuelling the likes of the Brexit Party and Robinson. We have to resist them–and fight to get the racist Tories out.