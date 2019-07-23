Rising opposition to deal with the Sudanese army

There is increasing rejection of a rotten deal signed by some opposition leaders with the ­murderous Sudanese military.

Last week a coalition of parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), added its voice to those who have come out against the agreement.

The NCF includes the Sudanese Communist Party. It said in a statement that the deal “goes towards granting power to the military junta and does not meet the demands of the revolution, including a civilian-led government”.

It also criticised the failure to provide for an international commission of inquiry into crimes committed throughout former president Omar al Bashir’s 30-year rule until he was removed in April.

The agreement sets up a sovereign council consisting of 11 members to rule the country. Five will be from the military, five will be civilians. The 11th member will be agreed by the two sides.

But for the next 21 months the president will be from the military, and elections won’t be held for more than three years.

The deals has already been rejected by armed groups in Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile. Some local ­resistance committees have also said it does not go far enough.

Dreams

The Sudanese Journalists Network, a trade union, said last week that the agreement was “set up by the military head of the former security committee of alBashir to dispel all the dreams of our people without creating a new reality”.

It said the agreement ­“strengthens the power of the junta, that is made up of members of the security committee of the alBashir regime and that tries to usurp power by stealing the efforts, sweat and blood of the revolution”.

Security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators as they marched in the capital Khartoum last week. It underlined how little the military has changed.

Marchers were commemorating the hundreds killed during the seven months of protests that have rocked the country.

The only backing for the deal last week came from the butcher of Egypt, president Abdel Fattah elSisi.

The Forces of Freedom of Change, the main opposition group is now under heavy pressure to press for further concessions from the military.

But it’s not details that are the problem—it’s the whole approach. The blood-soaked military has to be removed, not bargained with.

The military will never agree to measures that will remove its power or open it to full ­accountability for its crimes.

The key task is to restart the mass strikes and protests, and to build the democratic bodies thrown up during the revolt.