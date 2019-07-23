More strikes are on the table at Birmingham university

Workers at Birmingham university ended a buoyant two-day strike on Wednesday of last week. The Unison union members are fighting for all staff to get the Living Wage.

The two-day strike followed a walkout on 28 June and coincided with graduation days.

Union members plan more strikes in September if the dispute isn’t resolved.

The Unison branch said, “We already know that members have turned to food banks to feed their families.

“Many low paid staff only work 15 hours per week and often hold several jobs to make ends meet.”

The branch rejected a non-consolidated one-off payment of 1 percent, or £100 if that was greater, for 2018-19.

But university bosses imposed the offer.

Before last week’s strike, bosses made a new consolidated offer for 2019-20 of 1 percent to 1.2 percent.

But union rep Rick Tudor said, “We still don’t have a decent offer in relation to the current pay round and still no offer on becoming foundation living wage accredited.

“We will be continuing our campaign over the summer to keep the pressure up and we’re planning further action for September.”

Fifteen days of strikes planned at Nottingham College

The UCU union at Nottingham College plans 15 days of strikes from September in a battle over contracts. Union members unanimously backed the plans at a meeting earlier this month.

The contracts would leave over 80 workers more than £1,000 a year worse off. They would also cut holiday and sick pay, and remove an agreement on workload.

The union has denounced the “deplorable tactic” of college bosses threatening to dismiss workers who refuse to sign up to the contracts.

The series of strikes will kick off with a 24-hour walkout on Wednesday 11 September. UCU members will then stage two, three, four and five-day strikes in the following weeks.