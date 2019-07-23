Protests in Puerto Rico after leaks

Protests have been taking place in Puerto Rico following over 300 pages of leaked message threads between governor Ricardo Rosello and other top officials.

Puerto Rico is effectively a colony of the US in the Caribbean.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets there demanding Rosello’s resignation. He has refused, but said that he will not seek re?election in 2020.

However, protests are set to continue. And Rosello is facing impeachment.

Comments made in the messages include threats of violence towards female politicians. There were also homophobic attacks on Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

Martin and other famous Puerto Rican artists have added their voices to the protests, speaking at rallies in San Juan.

Protests come as Puerto Rico is trying to rebuild after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The leaked messages included jokes about the deaths caused by the disaster.

These messages have uncovered a deep dissatisfaction among ordinary people.

There are also concerns over corruption in the Puerto Rican government, and growing national debt.

Protesters have said that they will not leave the streets until Rosello resigns.