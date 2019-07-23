Reports of child abuse are shaped by media hypocrisy

Peter Bornshin suffered sexual abuse while in the care of social services in the early 1980s. He was tormented by his experiences at the Grafton Close Children’s Home, west London.

Richmond Council paid Peter compensation for the abuse.

John Singmore, the deputy manager of Grafton Close, abused him.

He died awaiting trial for the abuse, facing a conspiracy to commit buggery charge, which was linked to taking children to Elm Guest House. His friend, Father Tony McSweeney, was jailed for three years.

Children were taken by them to Elm Guest House to be abused by the rich and powerful.

The police, politicians, prime ministers and the security services all covered up child abuse by Cyril Smith MP, Peter Morrison MP, the senior spy Peter Hayman and others.

All of this was being investigated before Carl Beech made his false allegations of a Westminster child abuse ring that he was found guilty of making up this week.

The newspapers that put the story of Beech on the front pages have constantly ignored real stories of abuse. They have ignored the genuine evidence of state cover-ups given at the ongoing institutional child abuse inquiry.

Historical child abuse cases are complex. But the verdict in the Beech case should not be used to create a climate that will stop other abuse victims coming forward.